Amy Schumer says the Oscars turned down her request for President Zelensky to appear at the ceremony

Amy Schumer has claimed that the Oscars producers rejected her idea of ​​Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appearing via video conference at the ceremony.

The comedian will host next weekend’s ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, noting how there are “so many eyes on the Oscars” that it would be an opportunity to highlight the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Russia sent military forces to Ukraine on February 24, and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights estimates that the conflict has claimed 1,900 civilian victims between that date and March 15. The UN (via the BBC) has also estimated that there are around 1.85 million internally displaced people in Ukraine.

Zelensky has also appeared via video link to appeal to various governments in recent weeks, including the UK Parliament and the US Congress.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, Schumer explained that he wanted to use the Oscars to draw attention to serious issues.

“I actually took the plunge, I wanted to find a way to get Zelensky on satellite or make a tape or something just because there are a lot of eyes on the Oscars,” he said (via Yahoo). “I’m not afraid to go there, but I’m not the one who produces the Oscars.”

Explaining the addition of world events to the Oscars, Schumer added: “I think in a way there’s pressure to say, ‘This is a party, people forget we just want to have tonight,’ but it’s Like we have so many eyes and ears on this show.”

“I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that highlight the current situation.”

The comedian went on to note that “there are so many horrible things going on that it seems hard to focus on which one.”

Ukraine has been a common theme this awards season, with Kristen Stewart, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally giving Vladimir Putin the middle finger at the Independent Spirit Awards earlier this month.

Next weekend’s Oscars are led by The Power of the Dog, which has 12 nominations, followed by Dune, with 10 nominations, and Belfast and West Side Story, with seven each. Other contenders for best picture are Licorice Pizza, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard and Nightmare Alley.