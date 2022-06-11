An approach from the Dominican experience

“Being sustainable is not just washing away the blame or caring for the environment, but rather being socially fair, responsible with the environment and, therefore, also economically viable”- Cecilia Goya de Riviello, General Director of Natura.

By: B. Genesis Rodriguez

For some authors, mining and sustainability are two opposing concepts that cannot coexist, in the understanding that, by definition, mining is the extraction of non-renewable natural resources, which would immediately deny the possibility of sustainable mining, as there are only various forms to do mining: some of high impact, due to its destructive effect on the social and natural environment, and another of low impact.

However, as a counterpart to this argument, taking into account that there are still no completely viable alternatives to replace mining, the concept of sustainable mining has been proposed, which according to the Australian government refers to “development of a country’s mineral and energy resources, on land and offshore, in a way that maximizes economic and social benefits while minimizing the environmental impacts of mining”.

This concept comes to change the traditional view of mining as an activity outside of environmentally, socially and economically responsible practices. And it is that, the efforts of the extractive industries, their suppliers and governments have made it possible that in recent years the world has gone through a great transformation in terms of mining activity.

The implementation of different practices in the mining activity that reduce its environmental impact allows us to defend the idea that the implementation of sustainable technologies and practices in mining can have a positive and significant effect on the social, economic and environmental implications of this. exercise. More specifically, technological advances, together with demanding legislation and a vision of sustainability and social responsibility, have allowed the mining industry to substantially optimize its practices, minimizing its negative impacts, by focusing on aspects such as the proper use of land , waste abatement, wastewater treatment, energy use, and sustainable mine closure.

In regards to the Dominican Republicany plan, project, infrastructure work, industry or activity to be carried out on Dominican soil requires, prior to its execution, to have authorization, issued by the competent body, in this case, the mining authority, and an environmental authorization requested in advance. the Ministry of Energy and Mines and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of the Dominican Republicrespectively, which in turn are subject to a series of requirements on which the issuance of these depends, depending on the type of mining in question, whether metallic or non-metallic mining.

This prior authorization requirement is based on our legal system in force since the Constitutionwhich in its article 17 refers to the use of non-renewable natural resources from mining deposits, establishing that “[…] they can only be explored and exploited by individuals, under sustainable environmental criteria, by virtue of concessions, contracts, licenses, permits or quotas, under the conditions determined by law. Individuals can take advantage of renewable natural resources in a rational manner with the conditions, obligations and limitations provided by law. […]”.

As we can see, from all of the above, it can be concluded that the concept of sustainable mining is nothing more than the ability to remain with a view to the future, satisfying current needs, but without putting present and future conditions at risk. This is how from mining, the only way that both extractive activity and the concept of sustainability can converge and form part of a value chain, is by pointing to a comprehensive vision of development, where mining companies focus on managing their business efficiently, always involving its environment (social and natural), and managing the underlying risks.

In the Dominican Republic there are a number of mining companies that are examples of this. So we can conclude this brief passage wishing and predicting that every day there are more companies in the mining sector that implement best practices that make their operations, activities economically, socially and environmentally responsible and sustainable.

