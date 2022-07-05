An infestation of giant snails forces an entire Florida county to be quarantined

Animal infestation is one of the worst nightmares of tenants, whether it is from rats, cockroaches or any other type of insect, owners should carry out a thorough cleaning of their home, as well as periodic prevention strategies to avoid the spread of pests. appearance of any type of pest in your home.

Even so, as much as an individual takes great care in this type of prevention, if his neighbors promote the appearance of pests with their actions, disaster is inevitable. As has happened in Pasco County, Florida, which has been forced to quarantine the entire territory due to a plague of giant snails.



These snails carry a parasite that poses a health risk and can cause meningitis Own

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed the presence of these snails in the New Port Richey area, in Pasco County, on June 23 and two days later ordered the entire territory to be quarantined. to avoid risks.

“These snails represent a risk to human health because they carry a parasite called rat lungworm that can cause meningitis,” he explains. CNN Christina Chitty, director of public information for FDACS, while adding that “They are capable of producing up to 2,500 eggs per year, so the population is difficult to control.”



These giant African land snails are illegal as pets in the United States Third parties

For this reason, the authorities have been forced to quarantine the area, preventing residents from moving the snail or related items, such as plants and soil, inside or outside the designated area so that the plague does not spread further and does not entail a danger to no one.

The origin of these pests is in the illegal possession of these snails as pets

Although these giant African land snails are illegal as pets in the United States, some exotic pet owners still have these invasive pests. If abandoned in the wild or accidentally lost, they can quickly establish themselves, feeding on more than 500 different plant species, consuming house paint and stucco as a source of calcium. A series of factors that make its eradication exhaustive and extensive, can even last for years.

In fact, it is not the first time that Florida has faced the giant African snail, last year Miami-Dade County finally managed to eradicate a plague of these animals that had been in the population since 2011.

