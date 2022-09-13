Ana de Armas and Penélope Cruz: their looks in Venice that you will want to copy



The Venice Festival is much more than a film festival, it is a great event in which, together with the stars, fashion becomes another of the great protagonists both for the looks that walk the red carpet and those that look off it.

Outside the ‘red carpet’, the outfits for which actresses, models and influencers bet upon their arrival at the Festival or for their poses in the photocall they arouse great expectation and about to begin the autumn winter new season are a source of inspiration for all your looks from la rentrée.

Ana de Armas minidress

Anne of ArmsCord Press

The skirts and mini dresses are one of the strongest trends of the new season according to proposals from firms such as Miu Miu, Chanel or Blumarine and it has been one of the bets of Anne of Arms for the presentation of the film ‘Blonde’, which chose a black ensemble from Louis Vuitton made up of strapless neckline mini dress and marine-inspired jacket.

Penelope Cruz’s tailored vest

Penelope CruzCord Press

Signatures like The Row or Max Mara bet on him tailored vest as the perfect substitute for blouses, shirts and t-shirts, a trend that Penelope Cruz has joined in Venice with Chanel, with a look made up of jeans, tweed jacket and vest.

Rachel Brosnahan’s corset

Rachel BrosnahanCord Press

the corset is another of the pieces that firms such as Balmain or Schiaparelliboth for night and day styles and it was the choice of Rachel Brosnahan for the photocall of ‘Dead for a dollar’, which chose a Versace pink model that combined with a thousand stripes midi tube skirt.

The transparencies of Cecilia Gómez

Cecilia GomezCord Press

Valentino, Giorgio Armani, LaQuan Smith or Prada make a firm commitment to transparencies for the autumn season, a risky proposal to which is added Cecilia Gomez with a set signed by Miu Miu for the presentation of the film ‘Letter from my mother to my son’.

Nieves Álvarez’s cut-out dress

Nieves AlvarezCord Press

The cut out dressesspecifically those of hourglass silhouettehave been one of the big winners in the summer season and everything indicates that they will extend their reign beyond September according to brands such as Ralph Lauren, Nensi Dojaka or Alberta Ferrettiwhich signed the turquoise model chosen by Nieves Alvarez for his arrival at the Venice Festival.

Tilda Swinton’s oversized shirt

tilda swintonCord Press