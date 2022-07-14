Ana de Armas gives new details of ‘Ballerina’, the John Wick spinoff

Anne of Arms is enjoying one of the best moments of her career as an actress. the protagonist of no time to diethe latest James Bond film to be released, premiere Blondethe Marilyn Monroe biopic at the end of the year and is in full promotion campaign the unseen agent from Netflix. While she talks about the most expensive film in the history of the platform and shares the bill with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the Cuban actress comments on how her choice to star ballerinathe first spin off of the saga John Wicka film that will be released next March 23, 2023 in theaters from all over the world she).

Ana de Armas reveals new details of ballerina and explains how the project is being approached

Ana de Armas, protagonist of the recent deep water (Deep water) on Amazon, drank from the cup of success with daggers in the back, the Rian Johnson film that served as his consecration in today’s Hollywood. While No time to die swept theaters, the interpreter confirmed her star role in this new action thriller in the saga John Wick So far, he hasn’t explained much of his plot beyond the story of revenge of one young assassin who lost her family.







It should be noted that the character made a fleeting appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum like a ballet dancer who was also training to be an assassin. She didn’t lavish herself too much on screen, she was more of a background secondary – in the middle of a sequence in which Keanu Reeves bursts in for help-but that shows just how much this shared universe is expanding stories, characters, and events. In her interview for Elle, Ana de Armas talked about how she is focusing Len Wisemann the film and how the script of Shay Hattenknown for putting his signature on films such as the aforementioned third installment of John Wick and the recent army of the dead by Zack Snyder, is being reviewed by different writers.

“ The actress hired Oscar winner Emerald Fennell to adjust the script.

Ana de Armas commissioned a group of five or six writers to review the original story written for ballerina. The actress chose the Oscar-winning actress, director and screenwriter emerald fennellresponsible of A promising young woman, for the work of giving the final touches to the script. “It was really important for me to hire a female writer, because up to that point, When I got involved in the project, it was just the director, Len Wiseman, and one other guy. And I was like, ‘This is not going to work’. So I interviewed five or six women writers. We hired Emerald Fennell, which she was very proud“explains the actress to Elle.

Hatten and Emerald Fennell thus constructed the script for ballerina in its final form, balancing the action and the female presence necessary to distance it – while maintaining its essence – from other similar action films. However, hopes and expectations are high. John Wick has become a successful license, and this will be the first chapter to emerge from his universe of professional assassins. If the deadlines are met, ballerina It will be released in theaters on March 23, 2023.