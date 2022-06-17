Anastasia Kvitko looks like a queen in a small dress | Instagram

A real queen! This is how the spectacular Russian model Anastasia Kvitko looks with a small dress that highlighted her beauty to the fullest for social networks.

Anastasia Kvitko For the occasion, she chose a beautiful and very short black strapless dress with a flirty heart-shaped neckline at the top of the garment.

The Russian influencer delimited her small waist and prominent charms with this garment, wearing a true hourglass figure and leaving her imposing legs in black stockings but with enough transparencies in view of her followers.

Anastasia Kvitko complemented her outfit with a very natural make-up, her abundant and semi-collected blonde hair and some small accessories. The model looked like a professional standing, staring at the camera and bringing her hands to her head.

But since one is not one, there were two photographs that were shared of the beautiful famous Russian on social networks, the second shows the influencer with a posture “as if she did not realize” what the camera was in front of.

The beauty Anastasia Kvitko without a doubt a really beautiful woman from head to toe. The stunning celebrity does not miss the opportunity to show off to the fullest on social networks and her followers appreciate it by increasing her numbers day by day.

The Russian has made it clear that it does not matter if she uses many or few clothes in her photographs, because in reality she always looks spectacular at all times and with what she wears, because her hourglass figure is really difficult to hide.

Kvitko has a small waist that is further emphasized by her prominent curves; In addition, sometimes he plays with his image by changing the style of his hair or color, however, the most common and the one that Internet users love the most is blonde.

This stunning woman has been compared to other beautiful and talented celebrities, such is the case of Kim Kardashian and Demi Rose, with whom she shares the peculiarity of having powerful curves and total elegance.