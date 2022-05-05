Entertainment

Andrés García in bed, strong injury took him to the hospital

He is famous actor and legendary soap opera heartthrobAndrés García, is in bed recovering, has worried his fans about his health conditionit was revealed that he was even hospitalized after having received the visit of the royal model, Karen Ruizso we will tell you how it all happened.

Apparently it has nothing to do with the aforementioned young woman, she was quietly in her room when she had a collapse that has now forced him to have absolute restlooking to recover.

“I was choosing a hat, when I fell because the knee stopped working”, commented the famous 80-year-old in a interview he had to clear things up for his followers.

“I hit myself with that column, I hit myself with the shelf, with the stick… My heart still hurts, in my rib and my heart, the hat stick”, showing us a fairly large bruise on one side.

The protagonist of the entertainment Pedro Navajas had to be hospitalized, he is afraid that his jointshe does not want to fall again and that made it very clear, he is afraid of doing tests and going wrong.




Andrés García sparked great controversy on the Internet after we saw a video in which Karely visited him at his home in Acapulco, Guerrero, something that affected him and even took him to the hospital.

Thanks to everything that was said about it, Andrés had to speak and gave us to understand that at that time he did not know the young content creator, explaining that it was his work team for his YouTube videos who introduced her to him.

“I think my cameramen brought that girl,” explained the actor, then clarified that he likes to have guests on his show, actors such as models and various celebrities, which is why she was well received.

The young woman is only 21 years old, so the clip where we can see them together on YouTube, while she sits on her legs, has gone around the world and has not stopped generating comments.

