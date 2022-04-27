Andrés Lillini sees the Concacaf title as a finishing touch to the tournament

For Andres Lilliniachieve the Concachampions title sIt would put a finishing touch to the tournament and his time as coach of the club in the last two years, in addition to the fact that it would allow him to promote the project that began in 2020 with the help of the current board.

“It is a competition that would fill us with pride, it would vindicate everything that this group has been doing, it would give the project a lot of strength to continue, put the institution at the top and more like Pumas, which is the best thing that can happen to you sportingly. , Giving the fans a title back after so much unconditional support would be something valuable for us”expressed the DT in a press conference.

“In the end, the strongest is the group because they are competitive; We have bitter tastes and we know how to dilute it and swallow it and come out ahead, the competition in the League is very complex and we assume responsibility for this tournament and find ourselves in a Final. It would be a finishing touch for so much effort, for so much good work and for a group as healthy as these footballers”.

He is not nervous to direct the Final

Lillini already directed the Final of the Opening 2020 with Cougars in view of Lion and in recent times it has had to face several important phases. For this reason, the Argentine coach does not feel nervous about facing the duel against Seattle Sounders.

“We are fully, with a very high motivation, I enjoy it a lot, I’m not nervous, not at all. On the contrary, I take it as a place of privilege and then I enjoy everything I do. The player wants to play now, but we have to channel that anxiety into what we are when it comes to having and not having the ball. All of us knowing the responsibility we have and the place we have reached and the possibility we are playing for”, he expressed.

The injured, almost discarded

On the other hand, Lillini explained that the side Jerome Rodriguez and the midfielder Amaury Garcia they have not been able to recover from their injuries and work at forced marches, however, for this party they will not arrive.

On the other hand, Leo López has already shown improvement, but he still has pain in his leg and in the case of Juan Dinen he is not looking to be able to play in the first leg, although he looks very complicated. “He has a great mental strength to take these issues forward.”