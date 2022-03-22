Andy Polo moved after seeing his children sleeping in an armchair in Barrios Altos: “I was quite shocked” [VIDEO] | RMMD-EMCC | BOCONVIP

The University of Sports footballer, Andy Polofinally broke his silence for the D-Day program, where he gave an extensive interview in the midst of the scandal that surrounds him due to the complaint of physical aggression made by his still wife Genesis Alarcón.

The mother of the family denounced the soccer player, who was left without a team in the United States, because the Portland TImbers terminated his contract due to this problem, and now he also faces a lawsuit for food.

Andy Polo came forward and said that his wife gave him where it would hurt the most, that is, his children, but that he has never abandoned them and instead sent them food and cash through third parties.

“As you can see, I have always wanted to see my children, I have never abandoned them as people think”, defended himself.

Andy Polo also confessed that seeing his children sleeping in a piece of furniture in Barrios Altos hurt him a lot.

“I have never abandoned my children. She has been going to live at her grandmother’s house since before Christmas. The rental of the apartment was from December 14 that we arrived at January 14. I was quite shocked to see my children on TV, they have never lacked for anything, I have proof”, he pointed.

“I can show you conversations with her, where I ask her to see my children, and she doesn’t allow them, leaving me on sight”, he added.