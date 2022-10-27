Ángela Aguilar is on the list of artists for Rihanna’s ‘Savage x Fenty’ show

Mexico City — While preparing her concert this weekend to close the Day of the Dead Parade in the capital’s Zócalo, singer Ángela Aguilar has another reason to celebrate and be happy these days: her participation in the fashion show Savage x Fenty, by Rihanna, which can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

Rihanna unveiled on social media the musical and fashion cast for the fourth edition of the event, which includes luminaries such as Anitta, Maxwell, Lilly Singh and models Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls.

This will be the first time that a Mexican artist is part of Savage x Fenty, one of the most publicized fashion shows in the United States, organized by Rihanna’s successful fashion company.

Other celebrities announced to participate in the catwalk, although without revealing how they will do it, are Buena Boy, Maxwell, Lara Stone, Taraji P. Henson and Don Toliver.

After the success that Rosalía was in the third edition of the show, Ángela Aguilar’s fans hope and want the Mexican to perform one of her musical hits. According to information released by Rihanna, the show can be seen on November 9 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.