Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: daughter Shiloh is (increasingly) a perfect mix

Posted on
There big mouth, that seems drawn. Then the big blue eyes, like two lights. And the long ones blond hair, often collected. Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 15 years old in May, she is increasingly there perfect fusion mom’s Angelina and dad Brad: watching it go by at Rome Film Festival, where he participated in the screening of the film Eternals, the mind immediately flies to the two actors, separated in 2016 after about ten years together.

Shiloh, first biological daughter of the Brangiolina after the adoptions of Maddox And Zahara, came out as “Gender variant” which was still very small, claiming the right to a masculine name: “I feel like my brothers, call me John», He said in 2014. The parents, despite some fierce criticism, they left her free to be what she preferred, and also free to dress as she wanted, of course.

So ties, men’s suits and a short cut: “She is identical to her fatherThe newspapers screamed at each public release. A few days ago, however, something changed: on the red carpet of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, for the American premiere of Eternals, Shiloh showed up with a new one – a modified Angelina dress for the occasion – also highlighting the overwhelming resemblance to her mother.

That already was there, mind you. But at these latest events, side by side, became even more evident. In Rome, the girl walked hand in hand with her mother again, together with her sister Zahara: “I am incredibly proud of her and of what she has chosen to be, true to itselfPitt said last year of his daughter’s path.

Now it remains to understand what will he want to do when he grows up Shiloh: Many, perhaps dazzled by the resemblance to Brad and Angelina, dream for her a future as an actress. But freedom, even at this juncture, remains sacred.

