Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek paralyze traffic in Rome, due to their chance encounter in the middle of the street

According to The Grosby Group, Angelina Jolie and her children are really enjoying the classes they are taking at a cooking school in Rome. There it seems that they met Salma Hayek and the traffic was paralyzed. Two great Hollywood divas were seen in the middle of the street and the fans did not expect it.

Said medium also reported that after this meeting Angelina made some purchases in Rome always in the company of her children. The paparazzi report that the entire family went to Campo De Fiori, where they visited a spice stall and bought some kitchen utensils, pasta and jewelry.

Two great divas meet in Rome, without meaning to: Angelia Jolie and Salma Hayek. / Photo by Grosby Group

In other news: Brad Pitt plans to retire from acting

Brad Pitt has offered his followers one of the worst news they could expect. The Oscar-winning actor has spoken openly about his future retirement from the acting world, which will end a successful Hollywood career of more than three decades, according to the Showbiz news agency.

“For some time now I see myself in my last stage. This will be the last semester or quarter”, he has acknowledged in conversation with the British edition of GQ magazine. Right next, he himself has wondered how he will redirect his life once ‘retired’ and out of the industry “How is this new stage going to be? How am I going to consider it?”.

Although Brad Pitt is immersed in a stage of reflection on his next steps, at the moment it does not seem that he is going to forget Hollywood completely. As is well known, the actor has also built a solid track record as a producer thanks to his production company Plan B Entertainment. The company is behind such acclaimed films as ‘The Departed’, ‘Kick-Ass’, ‘The Tree of Life’ or ‘Moneyball’. In the last decade he has won two Oscars for best film for works such as ‘Moonlight’ and ’12 Years a Slave’.

Pitt’s production company is also involved in major projects, such as the sequel to ‘Beetlejuice’ and new films by Bong Joon-ho (‘Parasite’), Joseph Kosinski (‘Top Gun Maverick’) and Jon Watts (‘Spider- Man’). In the chat with the publication, Pitt has also opened up about his darkest times, when he smoked and drank without moderation: habits that he completely abandoned after his separation from Angelina Jolie, more than six years ago.

