Angelina Jolie denies having sold her share of the Miraval winery to harm her ex-husband Brad Pitt | People | Entertainment

Angelina Jolie insists Brad Pitt’s claims that he sold half of his beloved French winery Miraval to the Russian oligarch with “poisonous associations” to “cause him harm” are false, after the actor accused her in court papers of trying to destroy him. .

The last friday Brad Pitt sued his ex-wife.

She and Pitt bought the property together in 2008 and had hosted cellar parties over the years. The couple even got married at the castle located in the south of France. But after they split, Jolie, 47, sold her half of the prosperous Chateau Miraval winery in October to a company run by oligarch Yuri Shefler, the owner of the company that makes Russia’s flagship Stolichnaya vodka, renamed Stoli. .

The company is a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, meaning it is “indirectly owned” by Shefler, which is based in the UK.

Where does the “dirty” money of the Russian oligarchs come from and where is it hidden?

In his lawsuit, Pitt claimed the sale represented “massive international liability” given Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Jolie’s motivation for the sale was “to inflict harm on her.”

Pitt claims in the lawsuit that the sale of the French winery to a Russian oligarch will be detrimental to business, as Stoli “has been the target of boycotts around the world” since Putin invaded Ukraine in February.

In this file photo taken on February 18, 2022, bottles of Chateau Miraval Cotes de Provence rosé wine are displayed on a shelf at a store in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) Photo: AFP

It notes that “the US Department of the Treasury named Shefler as an oligarch in the Russian federation in a report to Congress made pursuant to the 2017 Act to Counter America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions,” according to the documents. filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 3.

Pitt’s attorneys go on to argue that “Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, willfully keeping Pitt ignorant of the matter and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights.”

“In doing so, Jolie sought to take advantage of profits she hadn’t made and returns on an investment she didn’t make. Also through the alleged sale, Jolie sought to cause Pitt harm. Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates try to control the business that the actor had built and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval, “the document details.

custody disputes

Sources say the timing of the sale was related to a judge’s decision to issue a tentative ruling awarding Pitt 50/50 custody in the couple’s bitter custody battle over their five minor children. At the time, “Jolie was furious and very vindictive,” a source told the DailyMail.

However, a source close to Jolie has now refuted those claims, explaining that “after the events that led to Angelina Jolie filing for divorce, neither she nor her children were able to return to the property, and she made the difficult decision to sell their stake in the business,” the unnamed source said.

Jolie “made multiple offers to her ex-husband and, knowing that her children would inherit the business, she found a business partner with experience in the alcohol industry,” the same source said.

“It is unfortunate that after she properly and legally left the business, Mr. Pitt is embroiling her in multiple lawsuits,” the source said.

Pitt’s side argued that such claims made no sense, stating: “The best way to retain value for the family would have been for one of their parents to retain ownership of an increasingly valuable asset.” “There is much more value in a family that owns 100 percent than 40 to 50 percent,” the source noted. (YO)