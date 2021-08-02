Angelina Jolie is the touch of class chosen by Giusi Ferré

atNGELINA JOLIE

Longer and more tormented than a Russian novel, the divorce case with Brad Pitt he knows a new episode. Because Angelina Jolie (45 years old) also undermines the memory of when the couple, to declare their union, was called the Brangelina Island, presenting new evidence in court to prove the ex-husband’s domestic violence.

Also ready to bring children to testify against him. Three adopted, three had with Brad, and apparently all sided with his mother. It is no coincidence that she became a Marvel superheroine in a golden body, for the film Eternals, in the company of Salma Hayek, directed by Chloé Zhao.

splendor It is the special effect of the metallic thread that gives light and movement to the fabric, animated by contrasting stripes between the ethnic and the decorative Twenties, as the actress likes.

Jewel-like It attaches to the straight neckline the strip of embroidered and decorated fabric. And it elegantly replaces collier of brilliants that the activist Jolie would not gladly bring.

fringes They enclose the dress like a wonderful net and sway free to the brim, emphasizing the vaguely vintage character for which the star has a passion (Ralph &Russo Couture).

Loading... Advertisements

iO Woman Beauty Club Join a club made of novelty,

personalized recommendations and exclusive experiences

Décolletées Metallic, with high heels, inevitable for the evening. For the day, however, the star loves vaguely musketeer boots (December 3, 2019, Tokyo, premiere of Maleficent).

iO Woman ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED