Angelina Jolie returns to the attack against Brad Pitt: “Here is her plan, she is very fierce”

Angelina Jolie returns to the attack against the ex-husband Brad Pitt. In fact, for over six years the two have met exclusively in court to talk about their divorce practices and, in particular, about thecustody of children. Three of them were born biologically while the remaining three, initially adopted by Jolie, were also awarded paternal recognition by Brad Pitt. Now that the boys have grown up, however, it seems that some of them no longer want to spend time with their father, who in the past has publicly admitted that his marriage ended due to his alcohol addiction. Precisely for this reason Jolie seems more determined than ever to protect and protect her children and their wills. According to a source of PageSix in fact, it seems that Angelina would not be willing to remarry until all the children have come of age, effectively putting an end to the dispute between the two. This way you can freely dispose of custody in their favor. “Looks like Angelina is determined not to grant 50/50 custody“One person familiar with the ongoing legal battle told The Post. “And there are some who say that will not stop until children are legally adults, so Brad will never have custody. She is very fierce “.

For the counterpart, a friend of Brad’s always replies to The Post: “Angelina has a constant stream of attacks on Brad in her head. And he deliberately sold his share contested about their vineyard to a buyer who knew he didn’t want to “. This clash is only the aftermath of numerous misunderstandings between the couple. In fact, in the June legal documents Pitt (58) stated that Jolie (47) would have intentionally “tried to inflict harm on him”By selling his Chateau Miraval wine brand interests to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, the founder of Stoli Vodka.

And that’s not all: psychologist Stan Katz, who spoke with minor children for the custody case, is currently under a non-criminal investigation by the California Attorney General’s Officeaccording to a filing filed with the California Superior Court and seen by Fr.age Six. According to Angelina, in fact, the psychologist would have took her ex-husband’s side due to an internal conflict of interest. Another source close to the two said: “Now everything is stopped. Last year it was a real roller coaster. Brad received 50/50 custody in a lengthy and detailed court decision. The appeals court then left the decision on the basis of something that had nothing to do with the merits of the case. It can be said that it was an internal dispute between judges and private judges in California, therefore nothing to do with the custody agreement. It was a technicality. It is not clear where things stand at the moment ”.

And if in the meantime the actor is in promotion with the film “Bullet Train“Around Europe (she recently stopped also in Italy) in view of the August 25 release, Angelina was spotted dancing with her daughter Shiloh at Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome on July 9th. When and where will Brad and Angelina be able to meet again next? Probably very soon, obviously in a courtroom. The process continues.