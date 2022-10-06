Angelina Jolie reveals that Brad Pitt assaulted her children during a flight in 2016

Things got ugly! How have you been following here on STARRING, since the fight for a winery, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are protagonists of several controversies. One of them is about a flight that took place in 2016. At the time, the actress told an agent of the FBI that the actor would have verbally assaulted her and thrown beer at her. It is worth remembering that shortly after what happened, the couple announced their divorce.

But that’s not all Brad would have done. According to information from people, a new complaint was filed by Angelina’s lawyers. In the new file, Pitt is accused of physically assaulting his children, both by throwing drinks and verbally. This is because, after attacking the wife, the children did not think twice and would have defended the mother.

When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt attacked his own son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the seats of the plane injuring Jolie’s back and the kids ran and everyone tried valiantly to protect each other. Before it was all over, Pitt smothered one of the children and hit another in the face. Some of the kids begged Pitt to stop. Everyone was scared.

Jolie’s statement about what happened on the flight in 2016 came to light because of Brad Pitt’s willingness to fight for the winery in the south of France:

When Pitt filed this lawsuit seeking to reassert control over Jolie’s financial life and force her to rejoin her ex-husband as a frozen business partner, Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself against these issues for the first time.

