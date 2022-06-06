Angelina Jolie shoots the scenes of her latest film in the Sassi di Matera

After Puglia, Angelina Jolie chooses the Sassi of Matera for her tour of the beauties of Italy. The Oscar-winning actress is in fact shooting her latest film entitled “Without Blood”, based on the novel by Alessandro Barricco ‘Senza Sangue’ right in our country. And the crowd went wild.

Like Puglia, Matera is also one of the most popular Italian destinations for celebrities, not only to spend their holidays there, but also to set films or TV series there.

The locations of “Without Blood” in Matera

After having carried out some incognito inspections among the Sassi in recent months and having chosen the most suitable locations for the scenic adaptation, Jolie has finally started shooting some scenes in Matera.

The takes were made in Piazza San Pietro Caveoso, which takes its name from the church built on the eastern edge of the famous clearing and which has a beautiful view of the ravine, and in Sasso Caveoso, characterized by the houses dug into the tuff, built there. ‘one above the other and that we will soon see on the big screens.

Matera, cinema and TV set

The evocative images of the Sassi and the houses perched on the promontory that form Matera are a constant background for Italian and international productions. In addition to local fiction, such as “Imma Tataranni” with Vanessa Scalera, or “Basilicata coast to coast”, the famous road movie of 2010 that started tourism in Basilicata, a region that had been very little visited until then, many foreign registers have chose this unique city in the world as a set.

The first, everyone will remember, was Mel Gibson who already chose her in 2004 for the film “The Passion of the Christ”. The latest, Cary Fukunaga, director of “No Time to Die”, yet another episode in the James Bond saga. The Sassi district of Matera has seen nothing less than a chase between cars and motorcycles, where the legendary Aston Martin that has now made history appeared.

Matera, unique in the world

The Sassi have made the city one of the most precious jewels of our country, so much so that it has been included in the list of World Heritage Sites by Unesco. From today we will have one more reason to be proud of this little all-Italian pearl, of which there is a lot of talk abroad thanks to international film productions.

Matera is in fact a city full of wonders, with a very ancient past. Among its streets we can retrace its history, going back thousands of years. It is said that this is the center still inhabited today among the oldest in the world, where the oldest finds even bring us back to the Paleolithic.

The harsh morphology of the territory, characterized by ravines, cracks and caves, made it difficult to build the town, entirely dug out of the rock. But today its panorama is unique in the world, a postcard that enchants thousands of tourists and, as happened again this year, attracts directors from every corner of the planet to give their films a touch of magic.