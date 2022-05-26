Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter “transforms” and looks more and more like her mother

May 25 2022 – 8:00 p.m.



Vivienne Jolie Pitt is no longer the little girl we saw acting as Aurora in the movie “Maleficent”. She is already 13 years old and looks more and more like her famous mother, Angelina Jolie.

Although Jolie takes great care of each of her children, it is inevitable that their images reach social networks, especially now that they are growing up and have activities away from their mother.

Vivienne inherits her mother’s genes.

The teenager with her twin Knoxand her older sister Shiloh, is one of Angelina Jolie’s biological daughters.

The Jolie-Pitt clan is completed by adoptive children Maddox, Pax and Zaharawho are also quite old and accompany their mother to events and public acts.

But the focus of the spotlight has been on Vivienne in recent years, initially because the little girl grows up and has a great resemblance to Jolie and, also, because she is attracted to the world of acting.

Although it was previously said that Vivienne was very much like her father, Brad Pitt, now the opinion changes and the balance tips Jolie.

In one of the teenager’s recent outings, she was seen in a sports outfit and with her hair pulled back, which allowed us to identify the genetic imprint of the famous “Maleficent” actress.

Angelina’s youngest daughter also draws attention for her fresh, sporty and relaxed outfits. Despite being the daughter of a great star, the teenager she enjoys being simple.

In the photo taken with her twin Knox, the girl was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and sweatpants.

It’s not the first time he looks like this. On other occasions, she has been seen walking the streets of the United States with similar looks, according to El Heraldo. She even dresses like this when she accompanies her mother on tours of fashion stores.

