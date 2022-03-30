Angelique Boyer lets her charms out on the seashore | Instagram

The beautiful actress of French origin, Angelique Boyer, who consolidated her career when she was only 16 years old, has always stood out through her beauty and unparalleled presence before the camera. Over the course of her career, she has had the opportunity to participate in high-calibre projects embodying characters that have remained in the memory of the Mexican public, such as her unforgettable leading role in the successful telenovela ‘Teresa‘.

Monique Paulette Boyer Rousseau She is known for being passionate about escaping to the beach whenever the opportunity arises and always looking stunning on her travels. A few days ago, the talented actress shared with her fans that she allowed herself an impromptu vacation to rediscover herself and work on her inner peace.

An unplanned trip, surrounded by peace and nature. Gratitude fills me, she said in his post.

Exploring her facet as a model, Angelique Boyer She posted a reel of photographs and videos where she can be seen very relaxed enjoying the charms that the beaches can offer her. Under the warm sun she looked spectacular in a series of outfits to swim in the blue waters of the Caribbean. In her own words, her trip helped her to get away from the strong events that afflict the world today and that apparently robbed her of her peace of mind.

Thanks to her healthy lifestyle that she has maintained that consists of a balanced diet and constant exercise, the girlfriend of Sebastian Rullicould be seen showing off a well-toned striking figure in a white swimsuit during one of his many visits to the beach.

Through their social networks, Angelique Boyer She confessed to her followers that she undertook this adventure without the company of anyone, but she clarified that she did not feel alone because inside her she always finds the most important presences in her life.

Come alone? No, I come with my inner child, my higher self, my ascended masters and my inner demons. We like to hang out.

Through his Instagram stories, he has been sharing portions of his walks and the process of connecting with his being. The actress, Angelique Boyer, enjoy strolling along the beach, sunbathing and trying new dishes in the restaurants near your lodging. During hours he dedicates his time to swim and appreciate the nature that surrounds him, the walks have also become a constant during his trip.