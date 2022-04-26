Anne Hathaway and William Shakespeare, a theory of infinite love Mexico

There are endless wild theories circulating on the internet. Some are alarming, others laughable, but there are also romantic ones that give us hope. One of them has to do with the famous film actress Anne Hathaway and the writer and playwright William Shakespeare.

The theory that has been circulating on the internet for a few years ensures that Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are linked to William Shakespeare and his wife in the 16th century. It all started when Internet users noticed the great resemblance that the husband of the actress has with the portrait of the English playwright.

In the images that circulate through social networks it is shown that both have similar features. Triangular-shaped face, medium round eyes, as well as a sharp nose.

But the physical resemblance of the husband of the protagonist of “The devil wears fashion” is not the only detail of this theory. Turns out William Shakespeare’s wife was also named Anne Hathaway.. It is also said that the wife of the author of “Romeo and Juliet” also shares physical features with those of Hathaway, such as brown hair and white skin.

Due to this series of similarities, it is said that the playwright reincarnated as Adam Shulman, the husband of Anne Hathaway to fulfill his promise to look for his beloved in another life.

The romantic touch of this crazy theory is the promise that, according to fans of the writer, Shakespeare made to his wife.

“Life is too short to love you in one life, I promise to look for you in the other.”

Do you think that the couple who lived their love in the 16th century returned to this life to love each other again? The question is in the air. For now, the only sure thing is that Anne and Adam are one of the most solid couples in Hollywood, since they joined their lives in September 2012.

