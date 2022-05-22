Anne Hathaway dazzles in white Armani Privé at Cannes

Anne Hathaway stole the spotlight by attending the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new 1980 period drama, Armageddon Time.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old actress made her red carpet debut at the iconic film festival in Cannes, France. the star of Devil Wears Prada turned heads in a two-piece sequined Armani Privé dress. The strapless dress was adorned with a shawl that showed off her shoulders and a flowing train.

Hathaway, who was announced during Cannes as Bulgari’s new global ambassador, complemented the angelic look wearing a stunning 107.15 royal blue sapphire necklace from the luxury jewelry brand. For her Cannes debut, Hathaway teamed with hairstylist Erin Walsh for a memorable look.

“You know, I’ve never been to Cannes, and I’ve been watching the film festival craze unfold for a couple of decades. And I’ve noticed certain things that you can never go wrong with,” Hathaway said in an interview with People.

“A little sparkle never fails. It never fails for something that looks elegant and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable. And I noticed that many of my favorite actresses had their first experience wearing all white, “said the Academy Award winner. “So that’s what I did.”

Fans were amazed at the actress from Princess Diaries and even compared Hathaway to an adult version of her character as the Princess of Genovia.

“Anne Hathaway at the Cannes Film Festival. She looks so angelic,” one fan tweeted.

“The way Anne Hathaway could star in a reboot from Princess Diaries and it would still work because it looks exactly the same,” praised another fan.

“The category is angelic and Anne Hathaway won,” one user wrote.

One fan said, “It’s amazing how beautiful Anne is,” while another tweeted, “Literally every picture of Anne Hathaway is more beautiful than the last.”

Hathaway stars as Esther Graff in the upcoming period drama, Armageddon Time. Directed by James Gray, the semi-autobiographical film focuses on the filmmaker’s experience growing up in Queens during the 1980s. Hathaway was joined by her husband, Adam Shulman, and co-star Jeremy Strong on the red carpet at the Film Festival. from Cannes.