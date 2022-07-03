Anne Hathaway dazzles with different denim outfits

Actress Anne Hathaway is a great fashion icon thanks to her great eye for dressing with style and glamour, sophisticated and always standing out with a very chic touch that goes perfectly with her talent, charisma, poise, femininity and beauty, making her one of the most important personalities in the public eye and of her generation.

This year we have seen her shine with great charm and accumulating successes on screen, and looks splendid in France’s Elle magazine in its June issuewhere he poses with different outfits that bring out the greatest potential of denim, which we see him in different outfits of this fabric.

You can read: Anne Hathaway reveals her favorite outfit from El Diablo Viste a Moda

Both the American actress and the magazine shared this photo session on networks, where we see her, for example, with all the glamor in jeans and denim jacket, makeup in warm tones in eye shadows and lips, as well as brilliant Bulgari jewelry, very elegant.

Avant-garde and modern, in another photograph it looks beautiful with ripped jeans, high heels, and a white knit top. We also see her in jeans and a denim shirt, thus highlighting jewelry with emeralds also from Bulgari. Another image charms flirty with a denim top combining with a diamond necklace in the shape of a snake. Or in a denim shirt where they put silver earrings.

Each image delights with the exquisite Bulgari jewelry collection, brand of which Anne Hathaway is ambassador, but also playing with a lot of style with the different denim garments that demonstrate how to use and combine them with a chic and modern touch, because that image ‘denim on denim‘ is always sophisticated and timeless.

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to understand that almost obsessive idea we have about age. I’m turning 40 this year, so what?“, she comments to the magazine in an interview, as revealed by the publication on networks. “For her big comeback in the new James Gray film, the American star and Bulgari ambassador talks to us about her feminist commitment, her family and the joys of her work”, they add in their message and speaking of Armageddon Timethe film starring Anne Hathaway, to be released very soon, which James Gray directs and writes.

Also in June, Anne Hathaway conquered with her sophisticated style at a Bulgari event in Paris, with a very beautiful outfit shorts and long gabardine shirt in a lovely bright yellow.

At the event, she fell in love with other representatives of the high jewelry brand, who were also beautiful, including the actress Priyanka Chopra and the singer Lalisa Manobalknown only as Lisa and a member of the band K-Pop, Blackpink.