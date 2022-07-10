Anne Hathaway steps on Cannes and everyone makes the same comment

Actress Anne Hathaway was one of the brightest stars this Thursday on the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She attended the world premiere of Armageddon TimeDirected by James Grey.

For the occasion, the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada either The Miserables chose a white set consisting of a crop top and a skirt with train from Armani Privé. She dazzled on her own, but so did the stunning necklace she wore, set with a 107-carat Bulgari sapphire.

As the interpreter told People, chose to wear white for her first time at Cannes because, looking at festival fashion over the last two decades, she noticed a few things: “You can never go wrong with a little sparkle. You can never go wrong with something that looks elegant and glamorous but is comfortable at the same time. I realized that many of my favorite actresses debuted in all white. So that’s what I did.”

The networks were filled with praise for his look but also to the youthful and fresh appearance of the actress, 39 years old.

Numerous tweeters highlighted that it seems that time has not passed by her, and they even compared her to Benjamin Button, the character that Brad Pitt played in the cinema who was born as an old man and was getting younger over the years.

