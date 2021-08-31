another big name in Hollywood joins Keanu Reeves in the cast

Following the announcement of Bill Skarsgard and the confirmation of the return of Ian McShane, the cast of John Wick 4 continues to expand now that another big name in Hollywood has officially joined the new starring film Keanu Reeves.

We are talking about Clancy Brown, the historic ‘tough’ face of American cinema known for her roles in Highlander, Blue Steel And Hurricane, also recently seen in A promising woman and also seen on tv with appearances in Lost, The Flash, Daredevil, The Punisher And The Crown. Brown will join an already overwhelming cast that includes the martial arts master Donnie Yen, the famous face of Japanese cinema Hiroyuki Sanada, and then again Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Lance Reddick.

Filming is currently underway, and director Chad Stahelski hailed the new addition to his cast by stating: “I’ve been a fan of Clancy Brown for as long as I can remember. Being able to work with him on this project is an honor. It will be a perfect addition to the world of John Wick!“

Originally meant to be shot back-to-back with John Wick 5, John Wick 4 currently has a release date set for May 2022: the plot is currently unknown, although according to some rumors the new film will serve to expand the narrative universe of the saga and prepare the ground for the cinematic spin-off Dancer and to television, The Continental. Stay tuned for more updates, which will certainly arrive over the next few weeks as filming moves towards its conclusion.