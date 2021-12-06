Another downside in sight? Analyst warns that Bitcoin may continue to correct, before recovering

Bitcoin (BTC) yesterday reabsorbed some of the dump that occurred the previous day, bouncing close to $ 50,000. Below, we report the views of several analysts.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView report less volatility in BTC / USD on Bitstamp, which consolidated following the correction likely resulting from the strong liquidation:

“Brief summary of what happened last night: Open interest accumulated for weeks, a positive funding regime and low liquidity over the weekend (therefore with low book orders) have sparked a perfect storm for a strong liquidation of long positions. These forced sells were made on limited order books, hence the drawdown. “

TLDR of what happened last night: Open interest being built up for weeks + a regime of positive funding and low weekend liquidity (meaning thin order books) gave a perfect storm for a long liquidation cascade. These forced sells executed into thin books, thus the drawdown. – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) December 4, 2021

For some, however, there was every reason to remain cautious and not rule out another correction. “We sink once again. Crypto Twitter takes it upon itself and sells. But miraculously it is bought back.”, foresees Lex Moskovski, CIO of Moskovski Capital.

“Consolidation, with a slow upward recovery”.

This slow climb will now see several significant support levels to regain: $ 50,000 and $ 53,000, coinciding with the $ 1 trillion capitalization, and various previous all-time highs.

Meanwhile, trader and analyst Rekt Capital highlights the recent break to the downside of the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), support line that has held the price since August:

“Currently, #BTC is below the 200-day EMA.”

Comparing the current situation to the last 200EMA retest in late September, Rekt Capital he highlighted how this collapse is actually very slight when compared to the previous ones:

“You survived the -84.5% BTC bear market, the -63% collapse in March 2020 and the -53% drop in May 2021. You will survive this crash as well.”

Was the liquidation enough?

A look at the status quo in derivatives markets reveals neutral or slightly negative funding rates at the time of writing, a noticeable difference from a few days ago.

A significant chunk of futures open interest was wiped out during deleveraging, with over 2.5 billion dollars liquidated. The question everyone is asking now is whether the liquidation was enough to ensure a return to steady growth:

“Has the open interest been liquidated enough?”