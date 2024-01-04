Another one is being added, how many are there? The Honduran National League is filled with Panamanians for the 2024 Clausura.

Striker Eric Rodriguez signed a contract with Hibos del Victoria and became the latest to join the Canalera legion in Catracho football. More could come…

Teams National League chose a new market for this transfer window, so the tournament Closing 2024 It will have a Panamanian flavor like never before in Honduran football. A great moment that experiences channel selection confirmed by representation CAI At the last Central American Cup, interest in football players of this nationality was awakened in the region, and Honduras was no exception.

After major teams in the Catracho area announced their recruitment, Sports Club Victoria joined the “Panamania” by using the services of an attacker Eric Rodriguez 26 years. This footballer comes froml CD Universatorio his country and plays on the left wing, making him a natural replacement Alexy Vegawho until this season was a figure of the dairy team.

Rodriguez is the fifth player of Panamanian origin to be nominated by the National League for the Clausura tournament. In the same window it was added Javier Rivera to the marathon, Jorge Serrano in Motagua and Carlos Small to Real Spain; Portulac goalkeeper Cesar Zamudio opened the door to this market.