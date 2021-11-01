Antonio Conte: Tottenham, the «2 wives», Crozza, the hair, the tambourine, King Kong. 10 curiosities about the coach who returns to the Premier

Antonio Conte is the new Tottenham manager. The former Inter coach, who rejected Spurs this summer, will direct Tottenham’s first training session on Tuesday 2 November. He will replace Nuno Espirito Santo. Conte wants to go back to work in the field after a period of inactivity, but has asked for the guarantee of an important technical and economic project: we are talking about a one and a half year contract worth 15 million euros per season and in addition the guarantee of an important winter transfer window with the signatures of three or four players to reinforce the squad.