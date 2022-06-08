Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral confirmed what was an open secret

The singer Anuel AA 29-year-old is one step away from walking down the aisle with his Dominican girlfriend and colleague yailin. The couple whitewashed their relationship earlier this year but began their romance at the end of 2021 and it seems that they are ready to marry and have children.

Now Anuel AA and Yailin They gave an interview to the Alofoke program and there they gave some details such as that they are looking for a house to buy in the Dominican Republic, Yailin’s native country and everything seems to indicate that the wedding could be there, what remains to be known is the date.

Currently Yailin and Anuel AA They live in an exclusive apartment in the city of Miami, in addition to living together, they work together and announced that they will soon launch a new musical collaboration with another friendly couple such as Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Meanwhile, his latest song ‘Si me Busca’ is among the most listened to.

When they consulted yailin If there will be a wedding, she answered: “Of course, and boy too. They have said many things about me, and I know who I am.” This suggests that in addition to planning her wedding, the Dominican is looking to get pregnant and thus give another child to Anuel AA.

Yailin and Anuel AA. Source: Terra archive

For its part, Anuel AA He was fully recovered and that is something that is visible every time he goes on stage to give his all. “I’ve always been skinny. I’m healthy, I exercise, I go to the gym,” said the singer, thus ending the rumors about drug use.