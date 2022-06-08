Entertainment

Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral confirmed what was an open secret

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

The singer Anuel AA 29-year-old is one step away from walking down the aisle with his Dominican girlfriend and colleague yailin. The couple whitewashed their relationship earlier this year but began their romance at the end of 2021 and it seems that they are ready to marry and have children.

Now Anuel AA and Yailin They gave an interview to the Alofoke program and there they gave some details such as that they are looking for a house to buy in the Dominican Republic, Yailin’s native country and everything seems to indicate that the wedding could be there, what remains to be known is the date.

Source link

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Thor: Love and Thunder discovers the Guardians of the Galaxy in action in its new trailer

17 seconds ago

Quotes and revelations about Kim Kardashian’s honest sex life

1 min ago

Jennifer Lopez dazzles in a tight skirt and corset while the wind plays with her hair

10 mins ago

‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson reveals the secret signing of Martin Freeman

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button