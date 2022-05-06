Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman dazzling and glamorous in Dior and Prada

Few occasions merit dressing up in the Hollywood world like the premiere of a new movie. Anya Taylor-Joy Y Nicole Kidman, consecrated fashionistas, know it very well. The actresses were at the avant premiere of The Northman in Los Angeles and swept the red carpet with its high-impact fashion bets.

I also read: Anya Taylor-Joy became a queen for Vogue

Anya Taylor-Joy in a Dior dress and Tiffany jewel

Her style led her to become one of fashion’s darlings –She is an ambassador for Dior and Tiffany. and every time he appears on a red carpet he judges his status as it girl iinternational. Anya Taylor-Joy attended the premiere of his film with a greek inspired look who stole all eyes.

Anya Taylor-Joy: white dress and gold maxi jewel. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

The details? He bet on the delicacy of a white dress signed by Dior, sleeveless, with open back and flowing skirt with pockets. She supplemented it with a Tiffany gold mega-jewel on the neck, earrings and a matching bracelet.

Anya Taylor-Joy dazzled in a white Dior dress, Tiffany jewelery and a braided hairstyle. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The hairstyle is a separate topic. The actress opted for a updo with maxi braidone of the big trends beauty which emphasized the Greek aesthetic of the proposal. She completed the successful styling with sober and neutral makeup that harmoniously accompanied the look: outlined eyes, white eyeshadow with glitter, blush and burgundy lips.

Anya Taylor-Joy rocked her Greek-inspired look. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Nicole Kidman with feathers dressed by Prada

Nicole Kidman was not far behind and was also the center of attention of the day with a striking and stunning dress signed by Prada. It is a color model apple green fitted to the body and long sleeves with details that made the difference.

Nicole Kidman shone in a Prada dress. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

The sleeves are embellished with coral feather appliques, one of the fashion phenomena of the moment. Also, the skirt has flower-shaped sparkling rhinestone embellishmentsa detail that added glamor to the bet.

Nicole Kidman joined the feather trend. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

An bag metallic textured matelasse and a couple of black strappy sandals were the chosen complements. He completed the styling with un relaxed updo hairstyle with some loose locks and classic makeup: XL eyelashes, black eyeliner, blush and natural colored lips.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman stole all eyes with their gala looks. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Smiling and hugging, the actresses showed their complicity in the red carpet, while reaffirming their indisputable sense of fashion.

Follow us at @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.