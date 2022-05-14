Apocalypse’ but “I wish it had been a better movie”

oscar isaac has returned to marvel universel as the protagonist of ‘Moon Knight’, although it remains to be seen if there will be a continuation for the series. And we say “returned” because, although more than one has forgotten it, the actor already made an incursion at his time in the world of superheroes as the villain of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’.

Things to improve, but zero regrets

Despite the fact that the last installments of the ‘X-Men’ saga are not very well remembered, Isaac says that he does not regret having participated in the film and that he still remembers it fondly.

“I wish it had been a better movie,” the actor said in an interview with The New York Times. “That they would have taken a little better care of the character, but it would have been a risk.”

Despite the bad reviews that ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ received at the time, it worked wonders at the box office and paved the way for two more movies and a franchise that Fox possibly would have continued to squeeze if it weren’t for its purchase by Disney.

“But I don’t disown her. I know exactly what I wanted to do when I got in there, and the reasons I had,” Isaac explained. “There were some wonderful actors involved that she really wanted to work with. [James] McAvoy and [Michael] Fassbender]and Jennifer Lawrence. I used to collect X-Men when I was little, and I loved Apocalypse, I found him to be a very weird and strange character.”

Although being able to meet his co-stars was one of the things that most attracted him to the film, he ended up falling a bit on deaf ears because he could barely coincide with them. The amount of prosthetics and makeup that Isaac had to wear to get into the skin of Apocalypse barely allowed him to move around the set: “I couldn’t see anyone… All these actors that I wanted to work with, I couldn’t even see who they were.”

For Marvel Studios it is not a novelty to rescue actors who have previously participated in other films of the house. Before becoming Captain America, Chris Evans was the first Human Torch, and years later Michael B. Jordan too he was able to redeem himself from the ill-fated ‘Fantastic Four’ as being the villain of ‘Black Panther.