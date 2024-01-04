Apple releases iOS 17.3 beta 2 for iPhone with these new features

Apple has just released the second beta version of iOS 17.3 for iPhone to developers.

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 Now Available for iPhone with These New Features

Apple launched iOS 17.3 beta 2 for iPhone a few weeks after the launch of iOS 17.3 beta 1. After the holiday period, Apple returned to its traditional pace of work and released software updates again, in this case in the beta phase. iOS 17.3 is expected to contain many new features and will be introduced in late January or early February.

Update: Apple has discontinued the second beta version of iOS 17.3 due to an issue that caused iPhones to crash when restarted.

What’s new in iOS 17.3 beta 2

iOS 17.3 is a big update that includes important new features. Firstly, we have the long-awaited Apple Music collaboration lists, and on the other hand, an incredible new feature that will improve our iPhone’s protection against theft.

new protection against stolen devices This adds an extra layer of security in the unlikely event that someone steals your phone and gets your password. Enabling this feature protects your saved passwords with Face ID so you can be sure it’s you, and changing sensitive settings like your Apple ID password is protected by a security delay.

IN This beta 3 is sure to bring big newsalthough at the moment we are installing the new version so that we can test it on our iPhone.

How to download iOS 17.3 beta 2 on your iPhone

Apple has changed the way it downloads and installs new iOS 17 beta updates. From now on, any user can download and install the developer beta version of iOS 17, as well as the public versions, on their iPhone. You don’t have to be a developer or make any payments. The process is free and very simple.

Sync your Apple ID with the Apple Beta Developer Program. Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to the “General” section. And now go to the “Software Update” section. Wait a few seconds and click “Beta Updates”. Select the iOS 17 developer beta. Go back and you can download and install the beta version. Go back and a new option will appear to download and install the iOS 17.2 beta on your iPhone.

iPhone models compatible with iOS 17.3

The list of iPhones compatible with iOS 17 has been reduced to only 20 iPhone models on which you can install the new operating system:

iPhone 15 pro max.

iPhone 15 pro.

iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 15.

iPhone 14 pro max.

iPhone 14 pro.

iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14.

iPhone 13 pro max.

iPhone 13 pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone SE 2022.

iPhone 12 pro max.

iPhone 12 pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 pro.

iPhone 11 pro max.

iPhone xs.

iPhone xs max.

iPhone XS.