Apple TV +, Slow Horses coming April 1st: images, brief plot and details

New TV series on the horizon for Apple TV + subscribers. IS Slow Horses, will be released on April 1st and sees the participation of Oscar winner Gary Oldman. It’s about a spy series based on the novel of the same name by Mick Herron and will be divided into six episodes. For the world premiere of Friday 1 Aprilon the streaming platform of the Apple will come broadcast the first two episodeswhile the remaining four will follow on the following Fridays on a weekly basis.

Slow Horses follows a British intelligence team of the department of Slough House in MI5, Military Intelligence section 5, the UK’s security and counter-intelligence agency. In Slough House, the spies who have made too many mistakes in their careers are confined and who, led by the brilliant but irascible leader Jackson Lamb, played by Gary Oldman, they will try by all means to get back on track.