Application measures economic contribution in favor of family members of the police force and fire brigade.

Decree of the Minister of the Interior in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance, concerning the identification of the beneficiaries and the application measures of the economic contribution in favor of the family members of the personnel belonging to the Police Forces and to the National Police Corps fire, engaged in the actions of containment, contrast and management of the epidemiological emergency, who died due to a direct pathology, or as a contributing cause, of the contagion of Covid-19, pursuant to art. 74-bis, paragraph 2, of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73, converted with modifications, by law 23 July 2021, n. 106.

In implementation of article 74-bis of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73, converted, with modifications, by law 23 July 2021, n. 106, the attached decree indicated in question was adopted containing solidarity measures in favor of the surviving family members of the personnel of the public safety and rescue sector who died from contagion from COVID-19.

With the aforementioned device, a fund is established in the forecast of the Ministry of the Interior to provide an economic contribution in favor of the family members of the staff of the Police Forces and of the National Fire Brigade, engaged in containment actions, of contrast and management of the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, which during the “state of emergency” has contracted, as a result of the service provided, a pathology from which death is achieved as a direct effect or as a contributing cause, of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The provision in question contains the discipline concerning the identification of the beneficiaries as well as the application measures for the attribution of the contribution quantified in the sum of € 25,000 per mourning event, to be paid in a single solution to the beneficiaries, in addition, if recognized, to the fair compensation referred to in article 2 of the decree of the President of the Republic October 29, 2001, n. 461, up to the exhaustion of the available resources and, up to the extent of competition, with other public funds conferred or conferred, by reason of the same circumstances.

Finally, the decree specifies that the aforementioned contribution does not contribute to the formation of income, pursuant to article 6, paragraph 2, of the consolidated income tax law, referred to in the decree of the President of the Republic of 22 December 1986, n. 917.

The procedure aimed at awarding the contribution can be initiated upon notification of the office, department or institution where the deceased employee served or upon notification of the entitled persons such as family members of the deceased State Police personnel, according to the following order of priority: a) spouse and children; b) parents; c) brothers and sisters.

This report must be made within six months from the date of entry into force of the decree or within six months from the date of death, if subsequent to the entry into force of the current decree itself, the adoption of the final provision of recognition of the dependence on cause of service.

The ascertainment of the causal link required by article 1, paragraph 1, of the provision in question follows the rules dictated by articles 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, II of Presidential Decree 461/2001, insofar as they are compatible.

