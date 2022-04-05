April, last month to get vaccinated against covid: ISSSTE director

In Mexico, April will be the last month to be vaccinated against covid-19, according to Pedro Zentenodirector of Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

Through social networks, Zenteno published that tonight several officials met with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to address the issue of the pandemic in Mexico.

The ISSSTE director stated that The federal government will dedicate this month to closing the cycle of vaccination against covid-19 throughout the country, Therefore, he called on those who still do not have the three doses of the biological to complete his scheme.

“We are going to dedicate the month of April to closing the cycle of vaccination against covid throughout the country. To all those who do not have the complete vaccination schedule,is we remember that this is the last month to do it“, he wrote on Facebook.

The meeting was attended by the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, and Delfina Gómez, Secretary of Public Education.

​According to the Ministry of Health, s193 million 181 thousand 147 doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been supplied from December 24, 2020 to dateof which this Sunday, April 3, 37,499 were applied to the cutoff at 9:00 p.m.

Total, 85 million 627 thousand 717 people have been vaccinated, of which 79 million 811 thousand 836 have a complete schedule, which represents 93 percent; and five million 815 thousand 881 have the first biological, that is, seven percent, reported the agency.

By age, it is reported that 80 million 800 thousand 364 people over the age of 18 have at least one dose, which is equivalent to 90 percent; and four million 827 thousand 353 adolescents from 14 to 17 years old.

Have received the booster shot 37 million 18 thousand 014 people, of which nine million 850 thousand 255 are older than 60 years; 13 million 703 thousand 320, from 40 to 59; and 13 million 464 thousand 439, from 18 to 39 years.

Since December 24, 2020, vaccination against covid began in Mexicohealth personnel being the first segment of the population to be inoculated, followed by adults over 60 years of age.

