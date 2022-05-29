‘Aquaman 2’: Jason Momoa and James Wan stopped Amber Heard from leaving the movie – CINEMABLEND

The director and the protagonist of ‘Aquaman 2’, which is scheduled for release in early 2023, fought for Amber Heard not to be replaced in the DC film.

Jason Momoa, the protagonist of Aquamanand the film’s director, James Wan, prevented that Amber Heard was replaced in the new installment of the franchise (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).



Producer Kathryn Arnold was one of the witnesses in the trial between Heard and Johnny Depp that began on April 11 in the Fairfax County Court, Virginia. Arnold shared in his testimony that Momoa and Wan fought to keep the actress in the film. In addition, he assured that Heard was not invited to participate in the photographs of the official poster of Aquaman 2 and that he was also banned from attending this year’s DC FanDome convention. Arnold said:

Heard wasn’t invited to be on the bill or the event and, in fact, they said she couldn’t be there. In February 2021 there was talk of not renewing her contract. Her managers fought hard and then got renewed, not only because of what his team did, but also because Jason Momoa and director James Wan committed to it.

Amber Heard in Aquaman (2018).



Amber Heard stated that Warner Bros. reduced her role in the film due to the repercussions of the case.“I got a script and then new versions without certain stunts that showed my character fighting another character. Basically, they ate a part of my role. They removed a lot”Heard said.

The actress has also said that she missed out on multiple job opportunities after her and Depp’s trial: “I got laid off from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I’ve had to date has been Justice Leaguewith the option to star Aquaman. I had to fight hard to stay in the Justice League because that was the time for the divorce.”

Amber Heard during the trial in Fairfax, Virginia.



Also, Walter Hamada, the president of DC Films, confirmed that Warner Bros. considered replacing the actress in Aquaman 2. Weeks after Amber Heard testified that Warner Bros. cut her involvement in the new film, Hamada was subpoenaed by Depp’s legal team to testify.

The reason Hamada gave for replacing Heard was his chemistry with Jason Momoa. He explained, “They didn’t have a lot of chemistry together. In editing they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was concern that it would take a lot of effort to get it done.”

Aquaman 2 It will be released on March 17, 2023. In addition to Momoa and Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan are part of the cast of the film.