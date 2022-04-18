Aracely Arámbula, ex-boyfriend would return to her life Is it the Sun?

Aracely Arámbula, talks about her ex-boyfriend and her next reunion | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, who apparently has a relationship, could meet again with the one who was a “past love”, the “ex of Luis Miguel“, “I would relive old memories” and this would speak the heartthrob about it after being questioned.

The “Chihuahuan actress“, Aracely Arámbula, is one of the most beautiful women in the show and other loves have passed in her life apart from Luis Miguel, including David Zepeda, Eduardo Verástegui, Gabriel Soto, among others, indicate versions.

Although famous in productions like “the lady“and” La Patrona “has always remained reserved in terms of her private life, a person who would be important in her love and work past would talk about it.

Aracely Arámbula Is La Chule’s ex-boyfriend looking for a reunion? Photo: Capture Instagram



Carmona and Aracely collaborated in the work of “Gardenias perfume” (2011), where apparently love arose, although the supposed and discreet relationship did not prosper for a long time.

Although Fernando Colunga, Luis Miguel, Sebastián Rulli would be some of the figures with whom “the chule” He worked and with whom they also assure, “had an affair”, was Arturo Carmona, who was recently approached by the media and thus spoke about it

At some point, the “telenovela heartthrob” and the actress in productions like “dreamers” (1998-1999), “Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma” (1995), among others, which consolidated the career of Aracely Arámbula Jaques, came to share scenes on the screen, for which the “ex-husband of Alicia Villarreal” responded on a new share together.

Although Carmona was reluctant to talk about the subject as in past statements, he ended up answering that he did not know if he would work again with “Herald’s Face”Although he hinted, he did not rule it out, he ended up sending a message to Miguel’s mother and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, of whom he pointed out, they came to consider him a “father figure” in the absence of one of their own.

That’s great, I wish you the best always, Congratulations… Not anymore (he spoke of Aracey Arámbula). Just to always wish him the best… We’ll see, I don’t know, we’ll see (if we work together), said the soap opera heartthrob.

The histrion reiterated, he wished the famous 46-year-old the best as well as his children, who at some point “saw him as a father,” he commented to the cameras of the youtuber Eden Dorantes.

So with this, it is clear that the current actor of “Corona de Lágrimas” would not dislike working with the interpreter of the song “Malas Noticias”, which Arámbula released in 2020, according to rumors (supposedly dedicated to “LuisMi”).