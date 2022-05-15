Aracely Arámbula gives a gift to fans with a tremendous outfit and raises the temperature in networks

Aracely Arámbula gives a gift to fans with a tremendous video and raises the temperature. The 47-year-old actress radiates beauty and shows off a spectacular figure in a short video that immediately attracted the spotlight on social networks by turning up the heat not only for her daring and fun poses but also for her wardrobe.

La Chule left all his followers speechless by sharing a clip where she poses from her dressing room in light satin garments in gray tones, which leave show off your flat and marked stomachas well as her tiny waist. In addition, she wears black fishnet stockings that show off her toned legs.

On her Instagram account, Luis Miguel’s ex shared the recording, where she makes various faces, playing around and posing for the camerawhile it shines the outfit that generated sighs and that she accompanied with a heavy makeup that emphasizes her green eyes.

For this outfit, she decided to collect her hair with a ponytail, letting some waves show off around her neck; the actress wore a tube in her bangs, but it basically went unnoticed by her fans who focused more on her attractive wardrobe.

The publication has exceeded two thousand likes and immediately the compliments of the netizens who until now do not tire of highlighting their beauty did not wait.

Some wrote “Come on, my lady, the heat is here!”, “My God, I’m marrying you”, “You are unique in this world” and “I can’t with your beauty, mommy” and “I love you”; others users only placed smiley icons with hearts in the eyes or flames.

It certainly continues to surprise us the actress because at 47 years old shows us that with good nutrition and exercise routines you can look spectacular. The mother of Miguel and Daniel, whom she had with Luis Miguel, continues to be in her best moment.

Meanwhile, we are on the lookout for the television star, after a few weeks ago the rumor began to spread that she and Andrés Palacios will be the protagonists of “La Madrastra”, which will supposedly start recording in a few days. DON’T MISS THE VIDEO HERE