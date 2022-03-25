Are Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Dating?

MISS Congeniality actress Sandra Bullock stars with Magic Mike star Channing Tatum in a new action comedy called The Lost City.

And movie fans have asked them to become a couple after seeing their “hot chemistry.”

Are Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Dating?

Unfortunately for fans of the film, the two actors are not dating.

Twitter users wished for a romance between Bullock and Tatum after seeing them in The Lost City.

Bullock plays a “lonesome romance novelist” who is on a book tour with her cover model, played by Channing.

The pair become involved in a kidnapping attempt that leads them both on a jungle adventure.

Who is Channing Tatum dating?

Channing Tatum has recently been linked to actress Zoe Kravitz.

The couple was seen on various dates together in the past year, from bike rides to shopping trips.

They appeared to confirm their romance at the Met Gala in September.

While posing separately on the red carpet, they were seen holding hands as they left the same hotel for an after party.

Who is Sandra Bullock dating?

Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock has been dating Bryan Randall since 2015.

He previously worked in Los Angeles as a professional photographer and now owns a successful photography company: Bryan Randall Photography, a company that focuses on children’s portraits.

Bryan worked as a model in his youth and was lucky enough to be featured in Vogue Paris magazine.

She also had the opportunity to model for fashion powerhouses like Saint Laurent and Hugo Boss.

