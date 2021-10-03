Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Really Together? The truth about parents

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are together for commercials? The singer intervenes on the gossip

How many have wondered in this period if Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are together just to advertise the individual Señorita! And how many will have questioned this relation because they are convinced that the two singers they just wanted to unleash gossip of any kind on your account! Few? Many? Maybe; the fact is that more than a few suspicions have spread on the net, and if it was the same Shawn to intervene on gossip perhaps some rumor has also reached him. Hollywood Life to be precise, reports an interview that the singer gave to TMZ in which he explains that his story with Camila Cabello “It’s not a publicity stunt”.

Shawn Mendes’ meeting with Camila Cabello’s parents

The meeting with the journalist took place Wednesday in Los Angeles, and from an exchange it was also discovered that Mendes knows the parents of the Cabello and that we get along very well; with the middle family it is now difficult to believe consequently to the many gossip that have been chasing each other in recent days. Shawn did not want to answer all the questions of the journalist who wanted to know, for example, if the two kept saying “I love you”; the singer he was very evasive but never denied his involvement with his Camila.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted, the two masked singers

On the other hand, the two are always together: the last time they were seen in a gift shop in California wearing two masks, one as a scary child and the other as a unicorn; on this very day the journalist reached Mendes who, fortunately for all the curious, did not escape. Curious people who, however, have good reasons to expect the two to clarify because there is talk of an alleged rapprochement since 2015, when Mendes was still a minor and when perhaps the two were still friends but close to taking the plunge. In fact, the confirmation of the relationship took place only recently, when the two made people talk about themselves even for a passionate kiss that no one expected.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: a very talked about couple

What will happen now between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello? Will love continue to thrive or will media attention put their relationship to the test? Hard to say; certainly the two singers like each other because they have been dating for years and if they had not really been taken by each other the relationship they have built would have already been weakened by the many gossip spread like wildfire on the Web and beyond .