Are you not getting enough sleep? This Wellness Hack Can Make Up for That

Are you not getting enough sleep? You are lucky. Getting eight hours of sleep straight may not be as important as you thought.

According to a recent study, When Sleep matters more than how much sleep you get, especially when it comes to long-term health and longevity. Published in the magazine SleepThe study analyzed sleep data from more than 60,000 people and found that those who maintained a regular sleep schedule were associated with a lower risk of death.

Cottonbrough/Pexels

Specifically, those who followed a consistent sleep schedule (they went to bed and woke up at the same time every day) reduced their risk of various premature deaths by 20–48% and cancer-related mortality by 16–39%. and heart or metabolic problems, 22% to 57%.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that getting enough rest isn’t important. But research shows that sleep duration accounts for only a small part of its impact on overall health and well-being, and sleep experts agree.

“I always tell my patients that the moment they fall asleep, in particular, subsequence When you fall asleep is just as important as how long you sleep,” says Jade Wu, Ph.D., DBSM, a certified sleep psychologist and sleep expert at sleep product company Hatch, who was not involved in the study. “The whole world focuses on eight hours, but if you sleep eight hours at different times, you won’t get all the benefits of getting enough sleep.”

Wu also notes that while not everyone needs the full eight hours of sleep, everyone needs consistency in their sleep schedule.

“We call it social jet lag: when you wake up at different times during the week,” says Wu, citing the example of waking up at 6 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends: “It’s like you’re on a flight from “New York”. Every weekend from York to Los Angeles and back. That’s how much jet lag you put into your body.”