Argentine justice orders Diosdado Cabello to be arrested if he enters Jujuy

(CNN Spanish) — The Argentine justice requested on Friday the capture of the Venezuelan deputy and military man Diosdado Cabello in case he enters Argentine territory through the province of Jujuy, according to a court order accessed by CNN.

The order was issued by federal judge Mariela Alejandra Giménez, based in the province of Jujuy, in the north of the country, after receiving the communication from the Argentine Foreign Ministry about a request from the federal court for the southern district of New York, in the United States. Joined.

The document indicates that the US justice accuses Cabello of four charges for alleged crimes related to drug trafficking and for delivering goods with pecuniary value to terrorist organizations. Both the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Cabello have always denied the accusations.

The provisional arrest warrant was signed by the Argentine magistrate on March 11, coinciding with an alleged planned trip to Argentina by Diosdado Cabello, who is also the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

According to the judge’s brief, the US justice informed via the embassy of that country in Buenos Aires, through a request for international collaboration, that it was “known” that Cabello would enter Argentina through Jujuy, on the border with Bolivia. . The same communication included the details of the charges against Cabello.

CNN contacted Diosdado Cabello’s office in Caracas, but so far the deputy has not commented on the matter, although his team did not rule out that he will do so in the coming days.

The judge ordered the federal forces based in Jujuy to detain Cabello in the event that his entry were made, something that has not happened so far. The court order does not specify whether the measure also has scope throughout the territory, but a judicial source with direct knowledge of the case confirmed to CNN that it is limited to the province of Jujuy, although it did not rule out that if the deputy tried to enter through the international airport of Ezeiza, in the province of Buenos Aires, could also be arrested and put at the disposal of the Jujuy court.

The charges against the Venezuelan politician include the alleged conspiracy for “the production, distribution and possession of five kilograms or more of cocaine on board an aircraft registered in the United States,” and for the alleged “use and possession of a firearm to committing drug trafficking crimes,” according to the arrest warrant.

Osmary Hernández contributed to this report.