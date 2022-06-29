Ariana DeBose and Anya Taylor-Joy, among the guests to vote at the Oscars

Latinas Ariana DeBose and Anya Taylor-Joy were invited this Tuesday to be part of the Hollywood Academy, the institution that annually votes for the Oscars, along with 397 people from 53 countries.

Among the list of personalities who have received the invitation to join the ranks of the institution, 44% are women, 37% identify with minority groups and 50% are professionals from outside the United States, the institution highlighted in a statement .

However, joining the Academy is not automatic, since professionals (including directors, actors, producers and technicians) will have to accept the call of their corresponding guild.

Among Latinos, in addition to DeBose, of Puerto Rican origin and winner of an Oscar for “West Side Story”; and Anya Taylor-Joy, who has Argentine nationality, there are also Robin de Jesús, of Puerto Rican origin, Olga Merediz, born in Cuba, and Marco Rodríguez.

Likewise, the Spaniards Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez, winners of the Oscar for best animated short for “The Windshield Wiper”; Chilean Hugo Covarrubias, candidate for the same award for “Bestia” and Colombian producer Cristina Gallego (“Birds of Passage”).

The Spanish filmmaker Mariano Barroso, current president of the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, also appears on the list of people who will be able to vote in the next Oscars.

Among the popular names of Hollywood invited by the Academy are Troy Kotsur, brand new winner of the statuette for best supporting actor for “Coda” and the French Vincent Lindon, protagonist of the controversial “Titane”.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas will also be able to join the music department of the institution.

With the new income, the Hollywood Academy will be close to 10,000 members.

In January 2016, the institution announced a series of changes with the aim of doubling the number of women and people of diverse origins among its ranks, in order to placate criticism for the lack of diversity in the Oscar voting.

Pedro Pascal, Alice Braga, Ricardo Darín, Javier Cámara, Daniela Vega, Carmen Maura, Carlos Bardem, Natalia De Molina and Rossy De Palma are some of the professionals who have joined the Academy in recent years.