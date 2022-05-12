Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Brother Frankie Grande’s Wedding to Hale Leon

Ariana Grande has put her half-brother, Frankie Grande, in the spotlight on Instagram following his marriage to Hale Leon.

The dancer and her new husband revealed on Instagram on Tuesday (10 May 22) that they tied the knot in a Star Wars-themed ceremony on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day. . Sharing snaps of their nuptials on her Instagram Stories, the singer congratulated the young couple.

“Two truly amazing, cosmically destined souls @halegrande @frankiegrande,” she began. I love you both so much and wish you endless lives of happiness and health and many video games. Hale I adore you, you are the happiest and most divine addition to all of our lives, thank you for loving him the way you do, that’s all I ever wanted for him. »

The ceremony was presided over by their mother Joan Grande. On his own Instagram account, Frankie Grande also shared the news. “I present to you Mr. and Mr. Grande!! Yeah ! We are married ! Surprise ! Hale and I got married in a small, intimate galactic ceremony at my family home in Florida on May 4th, may the force be with you, because we’re both really big nerds. It was the most beautiful of ceremonies, performed by my amazing mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows in front of our immediate families and before God! »

He continued, “I’m happier than ever…I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have blended together so well and we’re on our way to happily ever after.” I love you Hale Grande. I am so honored to be your husband. »

Frankie and Hale started dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in June last year.