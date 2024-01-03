Arizona Diamondbacks SIGN 2 MLB 2024 Players

In the 2023 Major League Baseball season Arizona Diamondbacks This was one of the most outstanding teams. However, they failed to win the World Series against the Texas Rangers. Due to this situation, two new employees were hired for the upcoming harvest.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Jon Heymanthe reporter New York Post, both sensations announced. It is noteworthy that this pair of moves is part of strengthening the lineup at certain positions.

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired a pair of players in free agency.





The Desert Organization agreed with Tucker Barnhart And Kevin Newmancontracts for MLB 2024. Both players were on the open market, relatively Barnhart, it’s a Minor League deal, but with an invitation to spring training. In the meantime they purchased services Newbie to complement the shortstop position.

Much, Barnhart, will not have a guarantee of making the big team, Venezuelans Gabriel Moreno and Jose Herrera served as the starting and backup catcher. The North American spent eight seasons with Cincinnati Reds, therefore, he settled in the Great Tent. After that he joined the ranks Detroit Tigers and later to Chicago Cubs.

You may be interested in: BREAKING: Boston Red Sox PAID Nearly 40 MILLION for All-Star Game

BarnhartThroughout his life in the majors, he played 883 games and made 2,655 appearances. He struck out 645 times, with 134 extra-base hits and 53 home runs. He also scored 241 hits and drove in 285 runs with seven stolen bases in his career. Supports the offensive line AVG .243, OBP .319 and SLG .356.

Except, Kevin Newman He looks like an interesting player from a defensive standpoint. However, he was with Pittsburgh Pirates for five seasons, during which time he showed himself to be a good striker. In 2023 he was part of Cincinnati RedsDespite this, there was not much participation in the harvest due to injuries and discomfort. During his MLB career he recorded AVG .259, OBP .311 and SLG .364.

Arizona Diamondbacksturns into a competitive team capable of withstanding Los Angeles Dodgers And San Diego Padres. At the same time, taking into account the results obtained in the competition MLB 2023.