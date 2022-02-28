Armani stands in solidarity with Ukraine and holds parade in silence

An important part of the world political class, as well as the economic, financial, business, sports and artistic classes, including European royalty, have expressed their rejection of the start of the war between russia and Ukraine, which began last Wednesday with the Russian army’s invasion of Ukrainian territory. However, this Sunday, February 27, the fashion industry also demonstrated in solidarity with Ukraine.

(Armani parade in Milan / AFP)

It was the Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani, founded in 1975 by the homonymous designer, which led this message from Milan Fashion Week, which took place this week that the war broke out in that Italian city.

In fact, the presentation of the new Armani collection was the parade with which this event closed its 2022 edition with a flourish, thus culminating a series of parades where some of the most prestigious fashion brands met. of the planet as Fendi, Gucci and prada.

(Armani parade in Milan / EFE)

However, what was most striking was that the catwalk was held in absolute silence, as a form of demonstration to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people. “My decision is not to use any type of music during the parade, I will do it as a symbol of respect dedicated to all the people who are involved in the unfortunate tragedy that the people of Ukraine are experiencing,” said the designer before he began. his parade.

(Protesters outside the Armani fashion show in Milan / AFP)

At a media meeting held by the designer Giogio Armani himself, he explained that the point of not playing music was to express the pain of the West for what the inhabitants of Ukraine, especially children, are going through. “This is how I could transmit my heartbeat to these war-affected children. I wanted to give a signal that we don’t want to celebrate because there is something around us that disturbs us a lot. So I told them, ‘I don’t want music. The silence resounds in the room and the models were excited backstage, “added the 87-year-old man.

(Anne Hathaway at the Armani fashion show in Milan / AFP)

This moment was marked not only by the presentation of Armani’s autumn-winter collection, but also because in one of the most difficult times that Europe has been going through in recent decades, they wanted to show that fashion is not just appearance.

After more than 60 fashion shows and 100 performances, like every year, it is common for Giorgio Armani Milan Fashion Week closed the Week and did so with the presence of the actress Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour, Antonia Dell’Atte and Anna DelloRusso.