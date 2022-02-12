Arnold Schwarzenegger, the latest “film” is electrifying and he is unrecognizable

Bodybuilder and politician. Engaged in various battles. But all this doesn’t make him neglect acting. Here is his latest “film” …

74 years old. Despite a very long film career and a passion for politics, Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to be very prolific. An actor loved by all, since the 80s. But that, after more than 40 years, he continues to be in the breach. The trailer for his latest “movie”, for example, is thrilling… and hilarious!

Austrian national, but naturalized from the United States. Arnold Schwarzenegger was not born an actor, but a sportsman. From a very young age, in fact, he imposed himself and became famous as one of the greatest bodybuilders in the world. Obviously, the continuation of his acting career was also based and built mainly on his physical skills, rather than on his acting skills.

As far as cinema is concerned, his fame came from his interpretation of the barbarian warrior Conanwhich was followed by the first chapter of the saga of Terminator. We are in the early 80s with Conan. While Terminator (the first chapter is from 1984) will arrive even six in all. Those roles, however, imperiously cast him into Hollywod’s world. And in the late 80’s and early 90’s, he becomes one of the most famous actors. To the sound of cult.

For example, some titles besides the sagas of Conan and Terminator: “Commando” (1985), “Magnum Code” (1986), “Predator” (1987), “Danko” (1988), “The Twins” (1988) , “Act of force” (1990), “True lies” (1994). In recent years we remember him in the saga of “The Mercenaries”, with another sacred monster of cinema to the sound of muscles, such as Sylvester Stallone.

The latest “electric” trailer

At the same time it approaches politics. And, in particular, al Republican Party American. In 2003 he was elected 38th Governor of California. Then, in 2006, he was reconfirmed to the same position. In January 2011, at the end of his term, he returned to the cinema. The political passion and the battles over environmentalism, against racism and inequalities, therefore, have never made him lose the desire to act.

And one of its latest trailers is hilarious. We see him next to the beautiful actress Salma Hayek: how not to remember her in her ballet in “From sunset to dawn”. In the trailer that we propose to you, our Schwarzy is bored Zeus. With its lightning bolts and thunderbolts it must electrify everything a bit.

Almost everything, actually. Because this trailer wasn’t released to advertise one of the actor’s latest films. But it is an advertisement. In particular the Electric BMW iX. We are talking about one of the latest discoveries of the German car manufacturer. Crossover SUV worth over 40 thousand euros produced starting from summer 2021.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Arnold Schwarzenegger: he gets the killing machine built Video

Double electric motor with powers that can vary from 240 kW (for 326 CV) and 385 kW (for 523 CV). All this leads her to be able to also touch the 200 kilometers per hour. A car that is characterized by its own speed in charging: it can in fact accept fast recharges up to 200 kW, being able to charge the battery from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes or obtain 100 km of autonomy in 10 minutes.