Artificial intelligence will enslave us in no time, according to a slightly disturbing new study

There are several (less and less fanciful) science fiction scenarios that involve such advanced artificial intelligences that they become uncontrollable and enslave us. This has now become a very serious and concrete object of study and now according to scientists a super computer intelligence cannot be controlled.

‘A superintelligence poses a fundamentally different problem from those typically studied under the banner of’ robot ethics ‘,’ the researchers wrote.

“This is because a superintelligence is multifaceted and therefore potentially capable of mobilizing a variety of resources in order to achieve objectives that are potentially incomprehensible to humans, let alone controllable”.

It all starts from the studies of Alan Touring in 1936 who tries to understand whether or not a program will reach a conclusion, stopping, or will go on indefinitely.

Putting it on a clearer level: if we try to put ethical rules on advanced artificial intelligences (for example not to kill us and destroy the planet), we are sure that they will respect them or the complexity of their algorithms will go to the point of circumventing them in billions of ways. to solve other contradicting problems? The answer is that we cannot mathematically understand how they will behave.

“A super-intelligent machine that controls the world looks like science fiction,” said computer scientist Manuel Cebrian, of the Max-Planck Institute for Human Development. “But there are already machines that perform certain important tasks independently without programmers fully understanding how they learned it.”

“The question then arises whether this could at some point become uncontrollable and dangerous for humanity.”

