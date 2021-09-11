Ascoli seeks the trio against American Como – Sport

The first ‘Roman-American’ Ascoli will be on stage at the Sinigaglia stadium in Como, a facility dedicated to a rowing champion and, not surprisingly, located less than 50 meters from the waters of the famous lake. Lake where, to stay on the subject of the United States of America, many Hollywood celebrities, from George Clooney to Jon Bon Jovi, have properties and interests. From 2pm today, for a couple of hours, Matt Rizzetta’s Ascoli Calcio (also) will be added to the Larian Stars and Stripes properties. THE…

The first ‘Roman-American’ Ascoli will be on stage at the Sinigaglia stadium in Como, a facility dedicated to a rowing champion and, not surprisingly, located less than 50 meters from the waters of the famous lake. Lake where, to stay on the subject of the United States of America, many Hollywood celebrities, from George Clooney to Jon Bon Jovi, have properties and interests. From 2pm today, for a couple of hours, Matt Rizzetta’s Ascoli Calcio (also) will be added to the Larian Stars and Stripes properties. The new shareholders from overseas will follow the game together, as they have done in recent weeks when their entry was perfecting. The new general manager Claudio Tanzi will sit in the Sinigaglia stands together with the patron Massimo Pulcinelli and the other members of the management (193 fans in the guest sector). The attention on the match, in short, will be very high, also because a possible third victory (in as many games) would already be noticed in the standings, while the 6 (excellent) points collected so far are shared with other teams.

At the appointment, Ascoli shows up without the striker Iliev, who will only be available starting next Saturday against Benevento. Also absent from the other striker Petrelli and Abdelhamid Sabiri, whose future is to be deciphered after having remained in black and white ‘obtorto collo’. It will still be the task of Fabbrini, Bidaoui and Dionisi to pierce the opposing defense, while Botteghin will direct the back department and Saric will try to repeat the feats of the match in Perugia. Como, on the other hand, is newly promoted but has great ambitions even if in this beginning of the tournament they have collected only two draws against Crotone and Lecce. Despite the convincing evidence of the first and second of the championship, sergeant Sottil does not change the register: “Como is one of the best equipped teams – the coach immediately points out as if to avoid drops in his team’s tension – He is fresh from the victory of the last championship, he has a solid club, he has hired players of great caliber such as Cerri and La Gumina, as well as Scaglia, a defender of absolute value. We have great respect for them, we will play a game of great concentration and calm: we must give continuity to the positive results “. “During the week we worked well and we have grown – concludes the technician – Yesterday’s visit made us happy, as well as meeting the new CEO Tanzi. You can breathe positivity”.

Gigi Mancini

