Ashton Kutcher tells how he told Mila Kunis he loved her

The relationship between Ashton Kutcher and actress Mila Kunins is one of the longest in Hollywood, their love has been maintained since 2012 when they decided to start datingalthough years ago they had already coincided in the series those 70s groovy. According to Mila’s statements, the relationship began as something without commitment, however, things changed and they got engaged after 3 months.

The actress confessed in 2018 for a podcast called WTF with Marc Maron that when things got more serious she decided to distance herselfhowever, that did not help, because until now they are united and have two children whom they both take care of while continuing to work.

“I said, ‘You know what? You are really important to me. I don’t want to mess things up, so I’ll walk away before this gets serious,’ and he was like, ‘Okay, I get it,’ and the next day he showed up at my house and said, ‘Let’s live together’ and I said yes”

Ashton Kutcher was recently on a show called Platoon dedicated to exercise where they have a chat with celebrities while doing physical activity. These videos are uploaded to your TikTok account where other personalities like Kim Kardashian and Natalie Portman appear. During one of the Tiktoks, Ashton Kutcher is seen jogging and It was there that he told how it was the first time he said “I love you” to his wife Mila Kunis.

“The first time I told my wife that I love her was while listening to you and tequila. I may have had too much tequila. I showed up at her house drunk at around 2 in the morning and started yelling, ‘YOU AND TEQUILA MAKE ME CRAZY!’ And I told her I love her, and she said, ‘Don’t say it if you don’t mean it! Are you going to love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?’ And I woke up the next morning and said, ‘I still love you’.”

​This is how Kutcher confessed to the country music singer, kenny chesneywith whom he was doing physical activity, that he and Grace Potterwho interpret the theme of You and Tequila were part of this wonderful moment between Ashton and Milabecause thanks to that event they have formed the family they are now.

