Ashton Kutcher tried the fruitarian diet but ended up in the hospital with pancreatitis

Let it not be said that Ashton Kutcher does not take his job seriously: when he was in fact shooting Jobs, a film released in 2013 that told the story of the iconic founder of Apple, to enter as much as possible in the role of Steve Jobs, the actor tried to follow a fruitarian diet.

The famous entrepreneur, in fact, in addition to the innovations he brought to the world of technology, was famous for the fact that he ate only fruit, water and fruit juices. A rather restrictive diet (and it seems rather unbalanced), which can also lead to unpleasant consequences as Kutcher himself was able to experience on his own skin. This is confirmed by his wife, Mila Kunis, in an appearance on the web series Hot Ones directed by Sean Evans. Here, Kunis found herself answering a series of questions from the host, many of which were dedicated to her husband.

“Can you confirm that Ashton Kutcher got pancreatitis from drinking too much carrot juice while preparing to play Steve Jobs?” Evans asked her. “The fact is that he belittled the situation, I couldn’t understand,” Kunis replied. “At one point he was just eating grapes, he was so reckless. We ended up in hospital twice for pancreatitis ”.